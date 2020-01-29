Dr. Michael Doody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Doody, MD
Dr. Michael Doody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Michael C Doody MD PC220 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 531-3011
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana

He is very much worth the wait. He gets right to the problem. Shows no judgement no matter what your age is. Went in for my first appointment Jan 7th and already had surgery Jan 27th to remove stage 2 endometriosis. He waste no time and shows so much compassion. All around amazing man and doctor. The staff are all super friendly and welcoming as well.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750362703
Dr. Doody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Doody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doody.
