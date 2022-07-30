Dr. Michael Dressing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dressing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dressing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dressing, MD
Dr. Michael Dressing, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Dressing works at
Dr. Dressing's Office Locations
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5217Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5284
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 869-5232Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-5288Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my son here after encountering several inept Pediatric Orthopedic doctors. He was very kind and listened to my concerns as well as my child's. I'm grateful we encountered Dr. Dressing as he gave an accurate explanation of my son's injury.
About Dr. Michael Dressing, MD
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356736607
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare System
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Wright State University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dressing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dressing accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dressing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dressing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dressing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dressing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dressing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.