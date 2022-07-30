See All Pediatric Sports Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Michael Dressing, MD

Pediatric Sports Medicine
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Dressing, MD

Dr. Michael Dressing, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Dressing works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Boca Raton, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dressing's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5217
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5284
  3. 3
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5232
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5288
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
ACL Surgery
Ankle Defects - Short Stature
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Dressing, MD

    • Pediatric Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1356736607
    Education & Certifications

    • Orlando Regional Healthcare System
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • Wright State University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dressing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dressing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dressing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dressing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dressing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dressing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dressing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dressing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

