Dr. Michael Drew, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Drew, MD
Dr. Michael Drew, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Drew's Office Locations
St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 575-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Drew, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew works at
Dr. Drew has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drew speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.