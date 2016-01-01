Dr. Dubriwny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dubriwny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Dubriwny, MD
Dr. Michael Dubriwny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dubriwny works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dubriwny's Office Locations
-
1
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-5752Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubriwny?
About Dr. Michael Dubriwny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1659341808
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubriwny accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubriwny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubriwny works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubriwny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubriwny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubriwny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubriwny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.