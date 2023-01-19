Dr. Michael Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Edelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Edelstein, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University Medical Center|Washington University Medical Center|Washington University St Louis|Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point9030 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 450, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6171Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Shady Grove Fertility is an absolutely amazing clinic and place to be going through your fertility journey. Dr. Edelstein and his amazing nursing staff went above and beyond throughout the entire experience to be available to me for financial, mental and physical support. Him and his staff have a unique ability to make a very sad and stressful journey, comfortable, inclusive, thoughtful and as enjoyable as possible!!! I cannot imagine going through this process with any other team and I will appreciate them forever!!! THANK YOU and HIGHLY RECCOMEND!
About Dr. Michael Edelstein, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1205935202
Education & Certifications
- Jones Inst|Jones Inst|Jones Institute|Jones Institute
- Washington University Medical Center|Washington University Medical Center|Washington University St Louis|Washington University St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.
