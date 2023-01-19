See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Michael Edelstein, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.9 (71)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Edelstein, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University Medical Center|Washington University Medical Center|Washington University St Louis|Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Edelstein works at Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point
    9030 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 450, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6171
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Shady Grove Fertility is an absolutely amazing clinic and place to be going through your fertility journey. Dr. Edelstein and his amazing nursing staff went above and beyond throughout the entire experience to be available to me for financial, mental and physical support. Him and his staff have a unique ability to make a very sad and stressful journey, comfortable, inclusive, thoughtful and as enjoyable as possible!!! I cannot imagine going through this process with any other team and I will appreciate them forever!!! THANK YOU and HIGHLY RECCOMEND!
    Jess F. — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Edelstein, MD

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

