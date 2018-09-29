Overview of Dr. Michael Feldman, MD

Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at Dr. Michael Feldman, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.