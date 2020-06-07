Overview

Dr. Michael Flicker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Flicker works at Coral Ridge Professional Group LLC in Plantation, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL, Dania, FL and Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.