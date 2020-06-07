Dr. Michael Flicker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- FL
- Plantation
- Dr. Michael Flicker, DO
Dr. Michael Flicker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Flicker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Flicker works at
Locations
-
1
Coral Ridge Professional Group LLC9633 W Broward Blvd Ste 6, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 472-8264
-
2
MD Now Medical Centers Inc10081 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 546-9508
- 3 1780 STIRLING RD, Dania, FL 33004 Directions (754) 231-3811
-
4
MD Now Urgent Care2502 N State Road 7, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 289-2573Wednesday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Gout
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carotid Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervicogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Calcification
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vascular Headache
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Flicker?
One of the best doctors my wife and I have ever had. We moved from Florida and certainly miss him. Leon and Beth Ives.
About Dr. Michael Flicker, DO
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265419709
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flicker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flicker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flicker works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Flicker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.