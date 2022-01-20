Dr. Michael Frantz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frantz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Frantz, DO
Dr. Michael Frantz, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Frantz works at
Dr. Frantz's Office Locations
-
1
Erin Daquelente Lcsw LLC1326 Freeport Rd Ste 325, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-7119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frantz?
Dr Frantz is a wonderful and caring doctor. He has helped me in so many ways. Always available to discuss meds, etc.
About Dr. Michael Frantz, DO
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1518900653
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Health Center - Warminster Campus
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frantz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frantz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frantz works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Frantz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.