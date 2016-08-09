Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gerber, DPM
Dr. Michael Gerber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Associates in Family Practice42755 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 323-0400
Dr. Gerber is very kind and took a lot of time with me and answered all of questions and addressed all of my concerns.
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
