See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Westerville, OH
Dr. Michael Gibson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Westerville, OH
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Gibson works at Mount Carmel Cardiovascular Imaging Services Westerville in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Carmel Cardiovascular Imaging Services Westerville
    477 Cooper Rd Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 627-2000
  2. 2
    East
    85 McNaughten Rd Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 751-8846
  3. 3
    Mount Carmel East Hospital
    6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 234-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Aortic Valve Surgery
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Aortic Valve Surgery
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Beating Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?

    Jul 05, 2020
    Dr. Gibson saved my dad’s life. My dad had a heart attack, and Dr. Gibson and his team performed coronary bypass surgery on him. He is a wonderful man. Bless his heart and and his team! I thank the Lord for this man everyday. Dr. Gibson, if you’re reading this, just know that you are a blessing from above! Thank you for the hard work and love.
    Kimberly — Jul 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gibson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Gibson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gibson to family and friends

    Dr. Gibson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gibson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Gibson, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821055732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (Cardiothoracic Surgery)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center (General Surgery)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Gibson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.