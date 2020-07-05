Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gibson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gibson, MD
Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Carmel Cardiovascular Imaging Services Westerville477 Cooper Rd Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 627-2000
-
2
East85 McNaughten Rd Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 751-8846
-
3
Mount Carmel East Hospital6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
Dr. Gibson saved my dad’s life. My dad had a heart attack, and Dr. Gibson and his team performed coronary bypass surgery on him. He is a wonderful man. Bless his heart and and his team! I thank the Lord for this man everyday. Dr. Gibson, if you’re reading this, just know that you are a blessing from above! Thank you for the hard work and love.
About Dr. Michael Gibson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821055732
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (Cardiothoracic Surgery)
- Loma Linda University Medical Center (General Surgery)
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.