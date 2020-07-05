Overview of Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Gibson works at Mount Carmel Cardiovascular Imaging Services Westerville in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.