Dr. Michael Gieger, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Gieger, MD

Dr. Michael Gieger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Gieger works at Caritas Norwood Hospital-psychiatry-impatient in Norwood, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gieger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caritas Norwood Hospital-psychiatry-impatient
    800 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-4640
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Consultants Inc.
    1 Edgewater Dr Ste 107, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-4640
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 427-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Norwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 29, 2019
    When I saw him last year, the exam was very thorough and he put the MRI up on the large computer screen so he could show me exactly what the issues were. He spent a sufficient amount of time with me; I did not feel rushed. Most exceptional was that surgery was not his first recommendation, suggesting pain treatment through another doctor first to see if that helped and kept surgery as an option down the road.
    About Dr. Michael Gieger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942282348
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gieger has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gieger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gieger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gieger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

