Overview of Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD

Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Abdominal Organ Transplant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.