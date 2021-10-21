See All General Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Hackensack, NJ
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD

Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Goldstein works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Abdominal Organ Transplant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations

    Organ Transplantation
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 406, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-1613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Goldstein is the greatest angel I have ever met., He saved my life with the help of God,. I was on the kidney transplant list, not with Hackensack Meridian, but others for 11yrs. I went to him in March 2021, he told me to get ready, July 26th I was transplanted. His bed side manor is wonderful. The whole transplant team is wonderful.
    Gloria Sanabria — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

    Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Abdominal Organ Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

