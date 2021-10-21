Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Organ Transplantation20 Prospect Ave Ste 406, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1613
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldstein is the greatest angel I have ever met., He saved my life with the help of God,. I was on the kidney transplant list, not with Hackensack Meridian, but others for 11yrs. I went to him in March 2021, he told me to get ready, July 26th I was transplanted. His bed side manor is wonderful. The whole transplant team is wonderful.
About Dr. Michael Goldstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962426601
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Abdominal Organ Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
