Overview of Dr. Michael Gomez, MD

Dr. Michael Gomez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Gomez works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.