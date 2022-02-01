Overview of Dr. Michael Gong, MD

Dr. Michael Gong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH.



Dr. Gong works at The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Ins in Columbus, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.