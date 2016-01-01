See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Michael Goodman, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Michael Goodman, MD

Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Bologna.

Dr. Goodman works at MDVIP - Bellmore, New York in Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goodman's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Bellmore, New York
    2495 Newbridge Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 440-3070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Michael Goodman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • Male
    • 1073626651
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau Co Med Ctr
    • Nassau Co Med Ctr
    • U Bologna
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at MDVIP - Bellmore, New York in Bellmore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

