Overview of Dr. Michael Gordon, MD

Dr. Michael Gordon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at Virginia G Piper Cancer Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.