Dr. Michael Gower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gower, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gower, MD
Dr. Michael Gower, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Gower works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gower's Office Locations
-
1
Serenity Mental Health Centers20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 630-4794Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
The Behavioral Health Center At North Florida Regional Medical Center6500 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-4000Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- 3 255 S Routt St Ste 215, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 712-0300
- 4 425 S Cherry St Ste 620, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (720) 712-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gower?
Horrible parson, even worse of a psychiatrist. Does NOT listen, is NOT doing his job. DO NOT trust this man, he is a classic narcissist, out there treating vulnerable patients with his superiority complex. Very BAD experience. All he wants is your money. Made me worse, not better.
About Dr. Michael Gower, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1265660104
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gower has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gower works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.