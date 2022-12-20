Overview of Dr. Michael Groves, MD

Dr. Michael Groves, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Groves works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Salivary Gland Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.