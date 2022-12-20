See All Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Michael Groves, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Michael Groves, MD

Dr. Michael Groves, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Groves works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Salivary Gland Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Groves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Dec 20, 2022
    He was very hands on and explained everything well
    Kay — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Groves, MD

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

