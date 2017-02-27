Overview of Dr. Michael Haroutunian, DO

Dr. Michael Haroutunian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Haroutunian works at Progressive Health Care PC in Taylor, MI with other offices in Berkley, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.