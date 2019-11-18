See All Other Doctors in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Harris, MD

Regenerative Medicine
3.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Harris, MD

Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at White-Wilson Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL and Destin, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    White-Wilson Medical Center - Family Practice De
    1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-6600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pensacola
    201 S A St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 601-0627
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Destin
    200 Calusa Blvd Ste 300, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 601-0627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Vitamin D Deficiency
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Vitamin D Deficiency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Michael Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396849691
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bayfront Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

