Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
White-Wilson Medical Center - Family Practice De1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 863-6600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Pensacola201 S A St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 601-0627Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Destin200 Calusa Blvd Ste 300, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 601-0627
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is very kind and respectful, takes the time to listen to your concerns and explains the reasons behind the treatment he suggests.
- Bayfront Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
