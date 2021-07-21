Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD
Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Pulmonary Specialists7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 299-5419Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Dr Hernández is caring and knowledgeable. Highly recommend him and his staff.
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
