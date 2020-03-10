Dr. Huey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Huey, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Huey, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA.
Dr. Huey works at
Locations
-
1
Michael Huey, DMD1342 NE McWilliams Rd Ste 110, Bremerton, WA 98311 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huey?
Always Truthful and helpful. The office and staff are friendly and comforting. Dr. Huey has helped me make the right decision everytime I have seen him. Unfortunately my teeth and I have had to see him many times over the last 10+ years. Highly recommend him. He has always told me the truth, need work or not.
About Dr. Michael Huey, MD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1699715938
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huey accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huey works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.