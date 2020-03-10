See All General Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Michael Huey, MD

Dentistry
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Michael Huey, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. 

Dr. Huey works at Michael Huey, DMD in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Huey, DMD
    1342 NE McWilliams Rd Ste 110, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Always Truthful and helpful. The office and staff are friendly and comforting. Dr. Huey has helped me make the right decision everytime I have seen him. Unfortunately my teeth and I have had to see him many times over the last 10+ years. Highly recommend him. He has always told me the truth, need work or not.
    Bykr — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Huey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1699715938
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

