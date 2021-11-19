Overview of Dr. Michael Ignat, DO

Dr. Michael Ignat, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus.



Dr. Ignat works at Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.