Overview of Dr. Michael Ingraham, MD

Dr. Michael Ingraham, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Ingraham works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.