Dr. Ishioka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Ishioka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ishioka, MD
Dr. Michael Ishioka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Ishioka's Office Locations
Central Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Ishioka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811085400
Education & Certifications
- U Hawaii Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ishioka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ishioka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ishioka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishioka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishioka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ishioka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.