Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Children's Primary Care Medical Group (CPCMG)3257 Camino de los Coches Ste 202, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 633-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831284249
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Genl Chldns Hosp
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Clinical Informatics, Clinical Pathology and Pediatrics
