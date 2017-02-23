Dr. Michael Jakubowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jakubowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jakubowski, MD
Dr. Michael Jakubowski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Jakubowski's Office Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 308-4676Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Jakubowski. He's a great doctor and always takes our concerns seriously regarding the health and well being of our children.
About Dr. Michael Jakubowski, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306878970
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jakubowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jakubowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakubowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakubowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakubowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakubowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.