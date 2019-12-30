See All Pediatricians in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Michael Judice, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Judice, MD

Dr. Michael Judice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Judice works at Lafayette Pediatrics in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Judice's Office Locations

    Lafayette Pediatrics
    4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 989-2322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2019
    Absolutely the best! You cannot find better! His partners are exceptional, too!
    — Dec 30, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Judice, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851447593
    Education & Certifications

    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    • Pediatrics
