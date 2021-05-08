Dr. Michael Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jung, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Jung, MD
Dr. Michael Jung, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from L and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung's Office Locations
Advanced Pain Management4131 W Loomis Rd Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 325-7246
APM Greenfield Clinic4448 W Loomis Rd Ste 202, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (414) 325-7246
Pain Centers of Wisconsin - West Bend1000 Gateway Ct, West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (888) 901-7246
Pain Centers of Wisconsin Waukesha813 W Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 544-1620
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jung is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever had. After 25 years of battling joint disease in my back, he has been the only doctor that listens patiently to all your symptoms and takes the time to come up with a plan that makes the most sense and that your comfortable with. I highly recommended him, I truly appreciate his knowledge and kindness. Every procedure he has performed has done more than any other doctor I’ve seen to relieve pain.
About Dr. Michael Jung, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1861665747
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin
- Boston Medical Center
- L
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
