Dr. Michael Jung, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Jung, MD

Dr. Michael Jung, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from L and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Jung works at Advanced Pain Management in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Greenfield, WI, West Bend, WI and Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management
    4131 W Loomis Rd Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 325-7246
  2. 2
    APM Greenfield Clinic
    4448 W Loomis Rd Ste 202, Greenfield, WI 53220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 325-7246
  3. 3
    Pain Centers of Wisconsin - West Bend
    1000 Gateway Ct, West Bend, WI 53095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 901-7246
  4. 4
    Pain Centers of Wisconsin Waukesha
    813 W Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 544-1620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Jung is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever had. After 25 years of battling joint disease in my back, he has been the only doctor that listens patiently to all your symptoms and takes the time to come up with a plan that makes the most sense and that your comfortable with. I highly recommended him, I truly appreciate his knowledge and kindness. Every procedure he has performed has done more than any other doctor I've seen to relieve pain.
    About Dr. Michael Jung, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin
    • L
