Overview

Dr. Michael Katz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Capital Region Family Hlth Care in Rensselaer, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.