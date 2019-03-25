Dr. Michael Knapick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Knapick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Knapick, MD
Dr. Michael Knapick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Knapick works at
Dr. Knapick's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Children's Pediatrics - Barker Cypress9925 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 317-3896
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knapick?
He has been my family's doctor for decades and through two generations. He's a great balance of knowledgeable and proactive, but not alarmist whatsoever. Couldn't recommend him more highly
About Dr. Michael Knapick, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1568464196
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galveston
- UTMB-Galveston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knapick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapick works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.