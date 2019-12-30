Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Locations
Psychiatric Care Associates Inc12264 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 279-1223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kornberg has been a lifesaver for my son and our family. My son had very serious and debilitating mental health issues when he first started seeing Dr. Kornberg in his mid teens. He had seen several other psychiatrists who had not been able to significantly help him, including one in the same practice. Within three months of starting treatment with Dr. Kornberg my son had improved a great deal due to a more accurate diagnosis and better treatment. Dr. Kornberg also acts like an actual physician in that he cares about metabolic and other side effects of medications and routinely monitors my son's weight, blood pressure, etc. My son has now been seeing him for over four years and generally continues to do well. We are very grateful to Dr. Kornberg. We also really appreciate that he accepts a variety of insurance, as some of the other good psychiatrists in the area do not.
About Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174786834
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Kornberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornberg.
