Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Kornberg works at Lifestance Health in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Care Associates Inc
    12264 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-1223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Phobia
Schizophrenia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174786834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kornberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kornberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kornberg works at Lifestance Health in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kornberg’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

