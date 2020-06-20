Overview

Dr. Michael Krathen, MD is a Dermatologist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Emerson Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Krathen works at Essential Dermatology in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.