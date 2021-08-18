Dr. Michael Kronenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kronenberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kronenberger, MD
Dr. Michael Kronenberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kronenberger's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care411 N Washington Ave Ste 6400, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-3681
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Once a year in the fall I get my sore throat and sinusitis. As a performer these maladies are unacceptable. Dr. Kronenberger always saves the day. He does a quick exam then prescribes the right meds. I’m back in the show that same night emoting my lines and belting out all of the notes with ease. Thanks to the Good Doctor. Has has some with with a multitude of legitimate stage and opera performers for years. A trusted and skilled physician.
About Dr. Michael Kronenberger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790782712
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kronenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kronenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kronenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kronenberger has seen patients for Sinusitis, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kronenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.