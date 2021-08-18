Overview of Dr. Michael Kronenberger, MD

Dr. Michael Kronenberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kronenberger works at Ear Nose Throat & Specialty Care in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.