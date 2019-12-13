Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Kwok, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Kwok, MD
Dr. Michael Kwok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Kwok's Office Locations
Peppertree Multispecialty Medical Group Inc.3220 S Brea Canyon Rd Ste H, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 594-1848
Dr. Kwok has treated me for the past 10 years. i drive 2 hours to see him because he is such a great Physician.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1881717197
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kwok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwok speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
