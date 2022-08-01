Overview of Dr. Michael Lauto, DO

Dr. Michael Lauto, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Lauto works at MICHAEL A LAUTO DO in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.