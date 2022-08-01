Dr. Michael Lauto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lauto, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Lauto, DO
Dr. Michael Lauto, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Lauto's Office Locations
Michael A Lauto DO107 N Ocean Ave Ste A, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-4515
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lauto takes the time to know his patients well and whole heartedly cares about each and every one of his patients. He is thorough and extremely well informed on the latest breakthroughs and medications, both pros and cons, and has always acted in the best interest of my husband and me. I know sometimes we have a waited a little longer than our appointment, but the reason is that he never rushes his patients out and makes sure that that we leave both understanding and assured about whatever the reason for our visit was. At least that has been our experience. We trust him whole heartedly and highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Lauto, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1447339270
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.