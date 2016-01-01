Dr. Michael Lavyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lavyne, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Lavyne, MD
Dr. Michael Lavyne, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavyne's Office Locations
- 1 110 E 55th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 319-3238
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Lavyne, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1205912250
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lavyne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavyne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavyne.
