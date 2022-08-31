Overview

Dr. Michael Lin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Finch U Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Southern California Diabetes Center in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.