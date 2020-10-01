Dr. Loose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Loose, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Loose, MD
Dr. Michael Loose, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.
Dr. Loose's Office Locations
North Bay Psychology1763 2nd St, Napa, CA 94559 Directions (707) 256-3550
- 2 1032 Walnut St, Napa, CA 94559 Directions (707) 256-3550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loose is hands down the best Dr. I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with (as a patient). He is compassionate, personable, caring, knowledgeable and takes the time to truly get to know you before diagnosing/prescribing. Don’t hesitate to reach out to him. He’s wonderful.
About Dr. Michael Loose, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306864756
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loose accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Loose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.