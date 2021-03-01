Dr. Lusk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lusk, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Lusk, MD
Dr. Michael Lusk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 304-4842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr Lusk! Was able to secure an appointment with him within a week. He took the time to discuss the current issues, level of pain, mobility/stability levels & ordered tests to be done to determine causes. Thankfully, the pain my husband was experiencing was not coming from the spine so Dr Lusk, referred him to a Rheumatologist & pain management doctor for further examination. He is following his progress with the other doctors. He has a very calm demeanor & wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Michael Lusk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Zurich
- Ochsner/Charity Hosps
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lusk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lusk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusk has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Pathological Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lusk speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.