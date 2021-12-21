See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Lutz Jr works at Jacksonville Skin Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jacksonville Skin Cancer Center P.A.
    4465 Baymeadows Rd Ste 5, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 737-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Intertrigo
Melanoma
  Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Rosacea
  Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  Warts
Acne
  Acne
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Ringworm
  Ringworm
Sunburn
  Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982740775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutz Jr works at Jacksonville Skin Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lutz Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Lutz Jr has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

