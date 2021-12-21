Overview

Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Lutz Jr works at Jacksonville Skin Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.