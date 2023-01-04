Dr. Michael Macdougall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdougall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Macdougall, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Macdougall, MD
Dr. Michael Macdougall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Macdougall's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists of Richmond8262 Atlee Rd Ste 205, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-0194
Laburnum Medical Center8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 203, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 371-1670
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Caring, informative, Listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Michael Macdougall, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdougall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macdougall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdougall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Macdougall has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdougall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdougall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdougall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdougall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdougall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.