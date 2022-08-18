Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Mahdad, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Mahdad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Mahdad works at Charles H Chen MD Inc in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Alzheimer's Disease and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.