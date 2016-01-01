Dr. Michael Malpass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malpass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Malpass, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Malpass, MD
Dr. Michael Malpass, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Malpass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Malpass' Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Internal Medicine1111 S Jefferson St Ste B, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 210-3724
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malpass?
About Dr. Michael Malpass, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659379675
Education & Certifications
- Carolina Medical Center
- Carolina Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malpass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malpass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malpass works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malpass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malpass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malpass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malpass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.