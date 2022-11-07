Dr. Michael Mancuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mancuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mancuso, MD is a Dermatologist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Locations
Michael G Mancuso34055 Solon Rd Ste 108, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 248-2955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The quality of care overcomes the wait times that can be short or long. The reason is when he meets a patient it may take a procedure to solve the problem i.e., topical anesthesia before a procedure (unless you can stand the pain ) shaving an excision for a pathology sample, excision requiring sutures, cryosurgery of pre-cancerous lesions, destruction of pre-malignant lesions, and so on. So quit barking and wait. Wait times have gotten better (2022) since the Covid madness, but you still may wait, bring a book and read or check your emails and watch videos.
About Dr. Michael Mancuso, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962510800
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancuso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancuso accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Dr. Mancuso has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mancuso speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancuso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancuso.
