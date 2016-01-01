Overview of Dr. Michael Manderson, MD

Dr. Michael Manderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University - Brigham & Women's Hospital - Spine Fellowship



Dr. Manderson works at Direct Orthopedic Care in Frisco, TX with other offices in Irving, TX, Carrollton, TX, Southlake, TX and Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.