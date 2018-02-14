See All Pediatricians in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Michael McCoy, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael McCoy, MD

Dr. Michael McCoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. McCoy works at Practical Pediatrics in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCoy's Office Locations

    Practical Pediatrics
    811 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-3585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 14, 2018
    Dr. MCCoy is an amazing doctor! We have been going to him for 11 years! He truly listens, cares and really tries to give you what the child needs. He doesn’t overly prescribe medicine, but will act on a situation aggressively if needed for the child’s health! All 5 of my kids love him.
    — Feb 14, 2018
    About Dr. Michael McCoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962518191
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Chldns MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

