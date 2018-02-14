Dr. Michael McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCoy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McCoy, MD
Dr. Michael McCoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. McCoy's Office Locations
Practical Pediatrics811 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-3585
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MCCoy is an amazing doctor! We have been going to him for 11 years! He truly listens, cares and really tries to give you what the child needs. He doesn’t overly prescribe medicine, but will act on a situation aggressively if needed for the child’s health! All 5 of my kids love him.
About Dr. Michael McCoy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1962518191
Education & Certifications
- Chldns MC
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
