Dr. Michael McGriff, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. McGriff works at Lakeview Healthcare System in The Villages, FL with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.