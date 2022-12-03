Overview of Dr. Michael Meshad, MD

Dr. Michael Meshad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Meshad works at Southern Cancer Center in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.