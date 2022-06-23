Dr. Michael Morehead, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morehead, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Morehead, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Morehead works at
Locations
South Texas Smiles10007 Huebner Rd Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 756-9139
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morehead gives 100% all the time. His work is excellent, he explains everything completely to my understanding, and he’s very personable.
About Dr. Michael Morehead, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morehead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morehead accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morehead using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.